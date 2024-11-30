Youth as torchbearers of change will lead India's growth story: Om Birla

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The 21st century belongs to India and the youth as torchbearers of innovation and agents of change will lead the country's growth story, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday.

Addressing the 27th convocation ceremony of Manav Rachna University in Faridabad, Birla said today's youth have immense energy, innovative capabilities, and the potential to bring about transformative changes that are needs of the hour.

"The 21st century belongs to India and its youth, who are driving an innovation revolution in countries around the world. Open dialogues and discussions remain central to the nation’s progress. Students should channelise their energy and determination to change the world for the better, embodying the spirit and resolve of every Indian," Birla said.

Highlighting India’s growing stature at the global stage, he said the nation is poised for greatness, with its young generation at the forefront of this transformation.

Mentioning India's advancements in innovation and technology, the speaker noted that Indians are leading groundbreaking initiatives globally in various fields. PTI GJS ARI