Youth assaulted, forced to lick spit in UP's Deoria; 1 detained

Deoria (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Police have detained a man after a video allegedly showing a group of people assaulting a youth with a belt and slippers, and forcing him to lick spit in a village here surfaced online, officials said on Monday.

The video, purportedly from Gobarai village, has been circulating on social media since Sunday evening.

According to the police complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her son was on his way to Deoria town for shopping around 3 pm on November 29 when four men from Sakra Par and Gobarai villages stopped him. The group then assaulted him and forced him to lick spit.

Later that night, the same group allegedly the complainant's house, tried to break down a door, and pelted stones, the woman claimed.

Station House Officer of Deoria Police Station, Vinod Kumar Singh, said, "A complaint has been filed by the youth’s mother. A person has been detained, and further action is underway. The remaining accused will be taken into custody soon". PTI COR ABN RHL