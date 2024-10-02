Youth assaulted, urinated upon in UP's Sonbhadra, FIR lodged

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A group of men allegedly assaulted and urinated upon a 22-year-old youth in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, prompting the police to lodge an FIR in the matter.

A senior officer said on Wednesday that the main accused, who led the group of seven to eight people, has been taken into custody.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said the incident took place on September 26 evening when Pawan Kharwar was attacked by Ankit Bharti and his associates.

"The incident took place near Barrier number 1 in the Shaktinagar police station area. The accused thrashed him, urinated on him and made a video of the act," Singh said.

The matter came to light almost a week after the victim's brother Ankit Kharwar highlighted it on social media.

ASP Singh said, "Soon after the incident, Kharwar and his brother had left for Baidhan in Madhya Pradesh and have returned now. During the meantime, they did not contact the local police or even the emergency 112 number." He said the Bharti has been taken into custody.

The police said they have lodged an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191 (rioting), 190 (member of unlawful assembly), 115(2) (causing hurt voluntarily), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2)(criminal intimidation), 109 (attempt to murder), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation). PTI COR KIS RPA RPA