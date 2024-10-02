Youth assaulted, urinated upon in UP's Sonbhadra, probe on

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A group of men allegedly assaulted and urinated upon a 22-year-old youth in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, prompting a police probe into the matter.

A senior officer said on Wednesday that the main accused, who led the group of seven to eight people, has been taken into custody.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said the incident took place on September 26 evening when Pawan Kharwar was attacked by Ankit Bharti and his associates.

"The incident took place near Barrier number 1 in the Shaktinagar police station area. The accused thrashed him, urinated on him and made a video of the act," Singh said.

The matter has come to light after almost a week the victim's brother Ankit Kharwar highlighted it on social media.

ASP Singh said, "Soon after the incident, Kharwar and his brother had left for Baidhan in Madhya Pradesh and have returned now. During the meantime, they did not contact the local police or even the emergency 112 number." He said a case is being registered, while the main accused Bharti has been taken into custody. PTI COR KIS RPA