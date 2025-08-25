Youth attempts to smuggle mobile phone, beedi into Kannur Central Jail, caught

Kannur, Aug 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old youth, who allegedly attempted to smuggle a mobile phone and beedi packets into the central jail in this north Kerala district, was intercepted by prison officials, police said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Akshay K, hailing from Panankavu in Puthiyatheru here, they said.

Two others who accompanied him managed to escape and are being tracked by police.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly trespassed into the jail compound and attempted to throw a mobile phone, beedi packets and other tobacco products over the compound wall on Sunday.

However, jail wardens noticed the attempt and intercepted the trio. While Akshay was nabbed, the other two fled the spot, it said.

The prison officials later handed him over to the police, who registered a case and recorded his arrest, as stated in the FIR.

A case was registered against the accused under section 329(3) (criminal trespass) of BNS and section 86(1) (bringing prohibited articles inside jail) of Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act, said police sources.

Police stated that Akshay was released on bail after being interrogated. The other two suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon.

Investigators are also trying to find out to whom the contraband was meant to be delivered inside the jail, they added.

Last month, Govindachamy, who was convicted for raping and murdering 23-year-old Soumya while travelling alone on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur in February 2011, managed to escape from Kannur Central Jail.

However, he was later caught after an hours-long search operation.