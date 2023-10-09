Youth beaten to death by friend in south Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area by his friend who suspected him of being involved in his sister's disappearance, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the victim, identified as Pankaj, was consuming alcohol with his friends Vipin, Tillu and Chotu at Satpula Park in Malviya Nagar, a senior police officer said.

A heated argument broke out when Vipin confronted Pankaj about the whereabouts of his 20-year-old missing sister. Pankaj said he did not know anything about her disappearance, the officer said.

As the argument escalated, Vipin allegedly beat up Pankaj with bricks and sticks, after which he fell unconscious, the officer added.

The victim's brother Vimal later took him to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital where he died during the treatment on Sunday, the police said.

Based on the complaint of Vimal, a case was lodged against Vipin under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and he was arrested, they added. PTI ALK RPA