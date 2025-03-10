Youth beaten to death by staff at eatery along NH-52 in Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), March 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed by employees at an eatery along the NH-52 in Bundi district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nitin Khatik (23), son of Om Prakash, and a resident of Prem Nagar area in Kota district.

Police said the accused are yet to be nabbed.

According to Circle Inspector of Bundi Sadar station, Ramesh Chand Arya, the youth, employed with a private finance company, and his three friends had come to the eatery along NH-52 at Ramganj Balaji village in Bundi late on Sunday night.

A dispute erupted over the food bill, and 7-8 employees at the eatery allegedly attacked Nitin with sticks and iron rods, leaving him fatally injured, the CI said. The youth was rushed to MBS hospital in Kota, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to trace the accused, he added.