Youth BJP leader held for firing at man during clash in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh, May 2 (PTI) A local BJP Yuva Morcha leader was arrested for allegedly opening fire at a man during a clash between two rival groups in Aligarh, police said on Friday.

The victim, Shivam Valmiki, was allegedly shot at by Yash Goyal, Mandal President of the BJP's youth wing and a nephew of a senior party leader, amid a long-standing personal enmity, they said.

The incident took place in the Padav Dubey market on Wednesday, and Valmiki was rushed to a private hospital, where he is reported to be out of danger, police said, adding Goyal has been arrested.

Circle Officer Sanjiv Tomar told reporters late Wednesday that the incident was a fallout of a longstanding enmity between the two sides. He said Valmiki has a criminal background.

"Shivam and his friends were passing through the market area when they were stopped by Yash Goyal and his associates. An argument escalated into a physical fight, eventually leading to the gunfire," he said.

The police said they have heightened security and taken all precautionary measures in the area, and further legal proceedings into the matter are underway.