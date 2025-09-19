Youth booked for abetment after married woman he eloped with ends life in Jhalawar

Kota (RJ), Sep 18 (PTI) The kin of the 19-year-old married woman, who allegedly hanged herself at a Sakhi One-Stop Centre in Jhalawar city, gave consent for her post-mortem on Thursday after the city police registered an abetment case against the youth she had eloped with, an officer said.

The kin of the deceased woman, hailing from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, had earlier refused to allow post-mortem until a murder case is registered against officers of Bhalata police station, staff of the Sakhi centre, and Deepchand, the youth with whom she had eloped.

On Wednesday, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar had said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the matter and assured the family of stern action based on the probe report.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against Deepchand under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SP said on Thursday.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added. The woman, belonging to a schedule caste community, had eloped with Deepchand a few days ago.

Acting on a missing complaint filed by her husband, the police rescued the woman. But both her husband and Deepchand refused to accept her, following which they sent her to the Sakhi centre on Monday.

On Tuesday, the woman allegedly committed suicide by using a shawl to hang herself from the ceiling fan in one of the rooms at the Sakhi centre, police said. PTI COR SHS SHS RUK RUK