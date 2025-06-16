Youth booked for making objectionable remarks in social media reel: Police

Sambhal (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was booked by police here for allegedly using casteist slurs and making objectionable remarks about the Constitution in a social media reel, an official said on Monday.

Station House Officer of Baniyathai Meghpal Singh identified the youth as Aman Thakur, a resident of Ahladpur Champu village. The police took cognisance of the complaint of the villagers on the reel and registered an FIR on Sunday.

He said that on the complaint of the villagers including Lakhpat Singh, a case was registered against Thakur under BNS sections 196 (2) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race... ) and 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The SHO said that the villagers complained that Aman Thakur made insulting comments against the Constitution in the video.

The viral reel is being investigated and further action will be taken in the matter accordingly, he said.