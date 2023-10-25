Youth burned alive after sudden fire in hut in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) A person with disability was burned alive due to a sudden fire in his hut in Sawai Madhopur, police said on Wednesday.

Bauli police station officer Harlal Meena said Golu Meena (20) died due to a fire in a hut built near a tin shed in Khirni village.

the police officer said the youth was unable to walk, and was inside the hut when it caught fire.

At the time of the accident, the deceased was alone and his parents had gone out to water the fields, the officer said.

He said that the body has been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. A matter is being investigated under Section 174 of CrPC, police said. PTI AG SKY SKY