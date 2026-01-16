Youth can go abroad to gain knowledge, but must use skills for India's development: Bhagwat

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said young people should not hesitate to go abroad to acquire knowledge, but must ensure that their learning and skills are ultimately used for India's development.

Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said today's youth are deeply patriotic, and the stronger this feeling becomes, the more they can contribute to the country.

"Going abroad to gain knowledge is not wrong, but that knowledge should be utilised for India. The contribution of the youth is vital for the country's progress and in shaping its future," he said while addressing a youth convention.

Several people have been working with the RSS for the past 100 years to ensure that knowledge and skills are applied in the nation's interest, he said.

The Sangh is neither in competition with nor opposed to anyone, Bhagwat said, adding that its sole objective is to build a strong and harmonious society.

He appealed to the youth to actively participate in this collective effort.

The youth convention was organised at the Manthan auditorium of MIT College as part of activities marking the RSS centenary year. The RSS chief also interacted with the participants and responded to their queries.