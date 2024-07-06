Youth collapses, dies during police recruitment drive in Pune

Pune, Jul 6 (PTI) A 27-year-old man died on Saturday after collapsing during the police recruitment drive in Pune, an official said.

The drive is currently underway at the police ground in the city's Shivajinagar area, the official added.

"Tushar Baban Bhalke from Sangamner in Ahmednagar collapsed during the mandatory run, which is part of the physical tests of the recruitment drive. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack. Further probe is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM