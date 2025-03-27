Youth collapses, dies hours after taking part in home guard physical test in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth, who collapsed during a physical test for home guard recruitment in Odisha’s Deogarh district, died hours later in a hospital on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saheba Dehury, a resident of Budido village in the district's Reamal block.

He died around 3 am due to lack of proper treatment at the district headquarters hospital, his father Pradip Dehury alleged, adding that no doctor was available to treat his son.

He also claimed that Saheba fell unconscious due to exhaustion since the test was conducted under extreme heat.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased youth.

Earlier this month, two candidates died while appearing for the physical test for the posts of forest guard, forester and livestock inspector. The examination was conducted by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) in Sundergarh and Keonjhar districts.