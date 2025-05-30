Youth commits suicide by jumping from 16th floor in Greater Noida

Noida, May 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixteenth floor of a Greater Noida high-rise here on Thursday, police said.

A police spokesperson said that the deceased was identified as Aryan Sharma and he lived in an apartment in Gaur City Centre.

Sharma jumped from the 16th floor of the building and fell on the third floor. He was admitted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. PTI COR SKY SKY