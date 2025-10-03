Youth commits suicide in UP village

Amethi (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old man was found hanging in his house here on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Devgan Chauhan, a resident of Sevra village, they said. The reason behind Chauhan's extreme step was not known immediately.

Station House Officer, Shukul Bazar, Abhinesh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes," he said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV