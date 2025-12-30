Youth Cong demands minister Bhupender Yadav's resignation over Aravalli issue

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, alleging that a proposed redefinition of the Aravalli hills originating from his ministry was aimed at eliminating the Aravalli mountain range.

Chib claimed the Supreme Court's recent decision to put its earlier order on the Aravalli definition in abeyance had exposed the minister's defence of the proposal as misleading.

"The minister should resign as it has become clear from the Supreme Court's decision that he was not telling the truth and was misleading people on the issue," he said at a press conference here.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision on Monday, Chib said it was a victory for the people.

He also demanded that the central government declare the Aravalli mountain range an ecologically sensitive zone to protect it.

Chib accused the BJP government of selling off national resources and institutions created during the Congress rule.

"After selling the resources and institutions created by Congress governments to PM's corporate friend Adani, the BJP government turned to natural assets and was conspiring to sell the Aravalli range but the Supreme Court's decision has stopped it for now," he said.

He warned that the BJP might attempt further manipulations.

"The Youth Congress is preparing awareness campaigns in every district having the Aravalli mountains," he said.

The apex court on Monday kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges recommended by a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Supreme Court also proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

The committee had recommended that the Aravalli hills be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and the Aravalli range will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

The Congress and environmental activists had strongly opposed the redefinition and raised concerns over it, claiming that this would lead to destroying the hills by opening them to mining, real estate and other projects. PTI SDA KSS KSS