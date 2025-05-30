Youth Cong holds protests against BJP MLA Pathania for purported remark on armed forces

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest here against the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania's purported disparaging remarks about the Indian Air Force (IAF), alleging he insulted the Indian armed forces.

A video clip purportedly showing Pathania making disparaging remarks about the IAF during a meeting on a land dispute has gone viral, sparking a political storm in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MLA from Udhampur East has categorically denied the allegations, claiming the clip was "morphed" to malign him and said a police complaint has been filed by the party’s legal team.

Staging a protest, several Youth Congress members hanged and burned an effigy of the MLA while raising slogans against him. Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that Pathania's statement was part of a pattern of "disrespect" shown by BJP leaders towards the military.

"First (Madhya Pradesh minister) Vijay Shah, then (state's Deputy CM) Jagdish Devda, now Pathania. But Prime Minister Modi is still silent. Why?" Chib posed. "This is a direct insult to the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces." Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra said using "abusive" language against the military had become "a new fashion" among BJP leaders.

"These BJP leaders are the real traitors of the country. They should be dismissed as early as possible and a case of treason should be filed against them," Lakra said.

"These leaders are insulting the same forces that protect the country. Strict action should be taken against them, or we will continue our protests," he added.