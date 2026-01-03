Youth Cong leader's FB post invites sharp reactions from BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) A reported call by a Youth Congress functionary promising reward to those who pour black oil at SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan invited sharp reactions from the BJP on Saturday.

A section of media reported that Haris Mudur, the Malappuram district president of the Youth Congress, put a Facebook post on Friday saying that an award and cash prize would be given to those who pour black oil at Natesan.

The FB post was reportedly made in view of Natesan's recent "extremist" remark against a television reporter. However, the social media post of the youth Congress leader stands deleted now.

BJP leader K Gopalakrishnan, on Saturday, came down heavily on Mudur on Saturday over the FB post and alleged that it was the reflection of a "jihadist mindset".

In his social media handle, the senior leader said supporters and opponents of Sri Vellappally Natesan may exist within the Hindu community and that is its internal matter.

He reminded the Youth Congress leader that this is India in 2026, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"No matter how many secular masks you wear, the jihadist mindset within you will inevitably come out," he said.

Gopalakrishnan further said an open call for an attack by pouring black oil on a highly respected leader of the Hindu society like Natesan is an indication of a dangerous situation in the future.

To address such situation, the BJP should come to power in the state, he further said.

"Why should the BJP come to power in Kerala? Not for us alone, but so that future generations can live safely in our small Kerala. For that, it is essential that the BJP comes to power here," he said.

The BJP must come to power in the state for future generations to live safely on this land and there is no alternative for the same, he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Youth Congress leadership in this regard.

The controversy involving Natesan began on Wednesday when a journalist had questioned the SNDP general secretary about his recent comments on Malappuram district.

Television footage showed Natesan reacting angrily and pushing aside the journalist's microphone, asking him to move away.

At a press conference held on Friday at his residence in Alappuzha, Natesan had said the journalist was an "extremist and a spokesperson for Muslims".

The SNDP leader claimed that the reporter was an MSF leader and said he had prior information about him.

Natesan also defended his behaviour at Sivagiri, saying the journalist spoke to him in a disrespectful manner.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Friday issued the statement criticising Natesan's remarks. PTI LGK ADB