Youth Cong protests in Kerala seeking CM's resignation over LDF MLA's allegations

Kochi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Congress party's youth wing on Wednesday held protests in various parts of Kerala, including the port-city of Kochi, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the allegations by LDF MLA P V Anvar against the CM's political secretary and some top IPS officers in the state.

In Kochi, the Youth Congress (YC) activists marched to the office of the police commissioner demanding the CM's resignation.

The activists were stopped by police barricades and then water cannons were used several times to disperse them, according to visuals on TV channels.

The activists, however, did not disperse and sat down on the road in front of the barricades shouting slogans against the CM.

The police then forcibly carried them away into the police buses.

Similar scenes were witnessed outside the Malappuram SP's office, where things turned violent when police began forcibly removing the YC protestors from the site.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said that the party will hold a protest march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday demanding the CM's resignation, removal of the alleged criminals in the CMO and seeking a CBI probe into the allegations made by Anvar.

The KPCC, in a statement, said that KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and various other senior Congress leaders will take part in the protest.

Putting the CPI(M)-led government in a spot, Anvar, the MLA from Nilambur, had on Sunday accused Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to discharge their duties honestly.

He had alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes. PTI HMP HMP KH