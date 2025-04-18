Youth Cong stops local train in Pune to protest against ED chargesheet in National Herald case

Pune, Apr 18 (PTI) Members of the Youth Congress on Friday stopped a local train as part of a 'rail roko' protest in Pune city to condemn the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, and said they will not tolerate BJP's vendetta politics.

The protesters said the National Herald case was the Centre's ploy to intimidate Rahul Gandhi.

Around 60 members of the Youth Congress staged the rail blockade protest and detained the Pune-Lonavala local train at the Khadki railway station.

The police later detained them and brought them to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) police station at the Shivajinagar railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, Youth Congress' state working president Shivraj More said, "We will not tolerate this ongoing chain of political revenge by the BJP. The false cases against Rahul Gandhi are an attempt to silence him...This is an attack on democracy." Youth Congress will hit the streets, block railways and shake up the government, he said.

The organisation's Pune city president Saurabh Amrale, who led the protest, said, "From Pune city, we declare that our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are our pride. If they are treated unjustly, Youth Congress in Pune will not remain silent. Today, we have stopped a train, tomorrow we might stop the entire state. Just remember that." "The National Herald case is just a pretext. This is a ploy to intimidate Rahul Gandhi, who speaks the truth. But we now understand the language of ED, CBI, and notices. If our leaders are harassed, every Youth Congress worker will take to the streets and question the government," said Akshay Jain, president of its media department.

He alleged that the BJP is targeting the top leadership of the Congress party by allegedly misusing the National Herald case.

"By sending notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Centre has reached the pinnacle of political vendetta. In protest, the Youth Congress staged a fierce demonstration at the Khadki railway station by halting the Pune-Lonavala local train," he said. PTI SPK NP