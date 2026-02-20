New Delhi (PTI): The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress for the protest staged by its youth wing workers at the ongoing AI Impact Summit, alleging that a 'ruckus' was created at the venue to sabotage India's global image under the direction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

A group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of the AI Impact Summit on Friday, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel.

A senior police officer said that around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the AI Summit.

Reacting to the protest, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity."

National Shame



At a time when India is hosting a prestigious global AI Summit, showcasing its innovation and leadership in technology, the Congress party chose disruption over dignity.



Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers went topless and created a ruckus at… pic.twitter.com/N4LoYA6sOV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2026

The BJP IT department head criticised the Congress workers for taking off their shirts and creating a ruckus at the venue, saying the act was "clearly designed to embarrass India on the world stage."

When the nation is striving to position itself as a global technology powerhouse, such conduct only serves the interests of those who wish to see India falter, he added.

"Political opposition is a democratic right, but sabotaging India's global image is not," Malviya charged, stressing, "India deserves better."

Reacting sharply to the protest, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, "Shame on Congress Party. Congress behaves like Urban Naxals. Cong is an anti-India party."

Shame on Congress Party!



On instructions of Rahul Gandhi they storm the international AI Summit!



Anti India Congress!



Congress needs to apologise to the nation!



Congress behaves like Urban Naxals! pic.twitter.com/tOhNH48jgJ — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) February 20, 2026

He alleged that Congress workers stormed the AI Impact Summit venue and raised "objectionable slogans on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi."

"Rahul Gandhi, Congress and Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise to the country and its youth," Bhandari demanded.

Meanwhile, a picture has surfaced in which Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking along with Narsimha Yadav, who allegedly organised the protest at the summit.