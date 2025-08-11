Youth Cong workers try to gherao Ajmer collectorate, allege Rs 200-cr scam in Smart City project

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) The Congress' youth wing workers staged a protest and attempted to gherao the Ajmer district collectorate, alleging a Rs 200-crore scam under the Smart City project and deteriorating civic infrastructure in the city.

The protesters, led by Youth Congress district president Mohit Malhotra, gathered near the Dak Bungalow and marched towards the collectorate, carrying placards and beating drums.

They raised slogans against the state government and district administration, accusing them of negligence and corruption.

The demonstrators pointed to damaged roads, open drains, widespread garbage, waterlogging and the condition of the Anasagar Lake as "evidence" of administrative failure despite heavy spending under the Smart City Mission.

"The agitation would intensify if the administration fails to take swift action. Ignoring the voice of the people will prove costly for the government," Malhotra said.

Heavy police deployment was seen at the collectorate to prevent any untoward incident. PTI SDA NSD NSD