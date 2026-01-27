Youth Congress activists burn effigy of Shakeel Ahmad

Patna, Jan 27 (PTI) Youth Congress activists in Bihar on Tuesday protested against former party leader Shakeel Ahmad and burnt his effigy in Patna for making "controversial remarks" against Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Congress general secretary Mukul Yadav said, "We will not tolerate such derogatory remarks against our leader Rahul Gandhi. If Ahmad doesn't apologise, we will stage a far more intense protest before his house in Patna." He dubbed Khan a "traitor" who "functions as part of a sleeper cell of some other party".

"When he was in Congress, he was given due respect and top positions but now, as the party faces a crisis, he is talking nonsense about our leader to buy TV time," Yadav said.

Bittu Yadav, a Youth Congress leader, said if he (Khan) "continues to give such nonsensical statements, then we will protest in front of his residence until he takes his words back." Shakeel Ahmad had resigned from the Congress after the second phase of polling in Bihar elections. He had claimed on Monday that he had been informed by his friends in Congress that there are orders to attack his houses in Madhubani and Patna.

"Some colleagues from Congress have secretly informed me that the national leadership of the party has directed the youth wing of the party in Bihar to attack my houses under the pretext of burning an effigy on January 27," he posted on X.

Earlier, Ahmad had described Rahul Gandhi as a 'darpok' (fearful) leader who is "insecure" of charismatic faces in the Congress. PTI SUK RG