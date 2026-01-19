Youth Congress condemns police action during Kashmiri Pandits' protest in Jammu

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Monday condemned the police action during a protest by Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, alleging excessive force and demanding strict action against the personnel involved, according to a statement issued here.

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the police action during the protest on Sunday was disturbing, highlighting the pain of decades-long displacement suffered by the community.

He alleged that a protester, identified as Ajay Sadhu, was assaulted by police personnel and pushed off a bridge, resulting in fractures in both legs and serious injuries, the statement read.

Chib said seeking legitimate rights through peaceful protest could not be treated as a crime in a democratic country, urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure accountability, prevent recurrence of such incidents and bring those responsible to justice at the earliest.