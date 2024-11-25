Youth Congress demands Adani's arrest over USD 250 mn bribery charge

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here demanding the arrest of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani over allegations that the Adani Group paid USD 250 million in bribe to government officials for favourable solar power contracts in four Indian states.

The protest was led by Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib in which several protesters, including those coming from other states, raised slogans against Adani holding placards.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate has been hit by an indictment in a US court against its founder chairman Gautam Adani and two other executives for allegedly paying USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials to secure solar power contracts.

The Adani Group has denied the charge, saying the allegations levelled by the US prosecutors are baseless and that the conglomerate is compliant with all laws. PTI NIT ARI