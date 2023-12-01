Youth Congress distributes relief materials among violence-affected people in Manipur's Churchandpur

Churachandpur, Dec 1 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV along with his few party colleagues distributed relief materials among people affected by the ethnic clashes in Manipur's Churchandpur district on Friday.

Among the materials distributed were medicines, blankets and diapers, Congress leaders said, adding that these were reached to people living in nine relief centres, including the Lamka College Dorcas Veng Community Hall, SYO Hall at Simveng and Ngoiphai.

"As winter sets in, these displaced people need to keep themselves warm. They left their homes without having the time to take anything. Also, they need medicines and they don't get proper supplies here. So, in order to provide them some amount of relief, the materials were provided," Srinivas said.

He was accompanied by IYC general secretary Purnachand Padhi, and its Manipur in-charge Sarifa Rahman, among others.

More than 180 people have been killed after ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status. PTI CORR SOM