Youth Congress holds 'Aravalli Satyagraha' in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) Haryana Youth Congress on Tuesday organised 'Aravalli Satyagraha-Sadbhavna Sankalp' here, demanding conservation of the Aravalli mountain range, a statement said.

Youth Congress workers, holding placards in their hands, raised slogans to save Aravallis and appealed to the general public to join this campaign, it said.

A toll-free number and website were also launched to connect with the common people about the issue, the statement read.

Youth Congress State President Nishit Kataria said that the Aravalli mountain range is the lifeblood of Delhi-NCR. If Aravali is damaged, it will have a direct impact on the environment, water level and health of the common people.

Kataria expressed concern over the Centre's provision, which states that hills below 100 metres should not be classified as hills.

"Nearly 90 per cent of the mountains in the Aravalli region are below 100 metres, so this decision is tantamount to destroying the Aravalli region. We will not allow the Aravalli region to be sold", he added.

Other leaders said that this is not just an environmental issue, but a question of the future of the coming generations. This movement will continue until concrete steps are taken to protect the Aravalli region, the statement added.