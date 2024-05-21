Youth Congress holds blood donation camp to mark Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday organised a blood donation camp on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and around 400 units of blood were donated to the camp, according to a statement.

Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit and Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather also took part in the blood donation camp, it said.

Paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, IYC president Srinivas BV said that the former PM was revolutionary in his thinking.

"The foundation of the digital revolution that we are in today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in the country. He gave voting power to the youth by reducing the age limit," he said.

The 61st constitutional amendment passed during the Rajiv Gandhi government reduced the voting age from 21 to 18.

Srinivas said Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in nation-building and development is unforgettable.

Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav also paid tribute to the former PM at the state office and garlanded his statue installed there. Many IYC workers also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and participated in the camp.

Speaking at the event, Yadav said that Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity, integrity and progress of the country and the people of India will never forget his supreme sacrifice. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY