Youth Congress holds candle march in Delhi over bail to Unnao rape convict

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Friday held a candle march to protest against the bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convict in the Unnao rape and murder case, and demanded immediate judicial intervention.

Led by the organisation's national in-charge Manish Sharma and national president Uday Bhanu Chib, youth Congress workers gathered near Kerala Bhavan and marched towards Jantar Mantar, raising slogans in support of the victim.

Addressing the protesters, Chib termed the bail granted to Sengar, who has been sentenced to life, deeply disturbing.

"While a convicted rapist had been granted relief, the victim continued to face harassment," Chib said in statement.

He further said that when a person convicted of rape and murder and sentenced to life imprisonment walks out of jail within six years, society is forced to hang its head in shame.