Youth Congress holds rally in Pune over ‘vote chori’, unemployment

Pune, Sep 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress on Saturday staged a ‘mashal morcha’ in Pune to protest against “vote chori” in elections and “rising” unemployment, warning the state government of intensified agitation if the grievances of youth are not addressed.

Hundreds of Youth Congress workers joined the rally, marching with flaming torches and raising slogans like “stop vote chori”, “provide jobs to youth” and “save democracy”. The rally was carried out from the Congress Bhavan to Balgandharv Chowk.

The party’s state chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, who addressed the gathering, accused the government of “strangling democracy”.

“The government has openly stolen votes in elections. Unemployment is destroying the lives of young people. Even if attempts are made to suppress our voices, we will not remain silent,” Sapkal said.

Youth Congress state president Shivraj More said they would hit the streets against what he termed a “betrayal of the youth”.

“We will never accept those who have come to power through vote theft. The fight for employment, education and rights will now move from the streets to Parliament,” he said.

More said their agitation against the “murder of democracy” and unemployment will be intensified in the coming days. PTI SPK NR