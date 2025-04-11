Youth Congress, KSU workers show black flags to Kerala CM over SFIO case against daughter

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI) Activists of KSU and Youth Congress on Friday waved black flags at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, demanding his resignation following reports that his daughter, T Veena, has been named by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in an "illegal payment" scandal.

A few Youth Congress activists and KSU workers protested, waving black flags when Vijayan arrived at the Guest House here, before attending the inauguration of the first All India Police Badminton Cluster, in Kochi.

However, the officers deployed on the premises managed the situation by taking the activists into custody.

A section of Youth Congress workers entered the premises of the Guest House and waved black flags.

A protesting woman alleged that CM's daughter was involved in the illegal payment scam, and CM also has a role in it.

The protesters also demanded an appointment for the civil police officer rank holders who have been staging a protest in front of the Secretariat here for the past several days.

After the programme in Kochi, CM will leave for Alappuzha to attend two other programmes. PTI ARM ARM ROH