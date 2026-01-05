Youth Congress leader arrested in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 5 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) leader Shahjan Islam, who had been on the run for the past six months to evade arrest in connection with two FIRs, was arrested by police on Monday, an official said.

Former BJP state committee treasurer Nagadhiraj Dutta had lodged an FIR against Shahjan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Manik Saha during a live Facebook broadcast and for an alleged attack on BJP workers on June 8, 2025.

Later, BJP's Minority Morcha leader Billal Miah also registered another FIR against the Youth Congress leader for offensive comments against him.

"Based on intelligence inputs, a police team today carried out a special raid at Joypur on the outskirts of the city and arrested Islam", Sadar sub-divisional police officer DP Roy told reporters.

He said two FIRs under various sections of the BNS, including attempt to murder, were lodged against Islam, and he will be forwarded before a local court seeking police remand.

Earlier, Shahjan’s father Khairul Islam and brother Nazrul Islam were arrested in connection with the same cases and were later granted bail.

Leader of the opposition in Tripura Assembly Jitendra Chaudhury had earlier criticised police action against Shahjan’s father and brother, terming it an orchestrated attempt to silence the voice of the opposition. PTI PS MNB