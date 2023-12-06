Youth Congress leader held for cheating people by promising jobs in Health dept

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) A 29-year-old local leader of the Youth Congress has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by promising jobs in the Kerala Health Department, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Aravind Vettikkal, a native of Pathanamthitta district, was held on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by the department authorities.

A woman, hailing from Pathanamthitta, came out recently charging that the accused had taken Rs 50,000 by promising a job in Kottayam District Hospital.

According to the Cantonment Police here, Vettikkal cheated several persons of money promising jobs in various state-run hospitals in the state.

He also allegedly offered them fake appointment orders in the name of the Health department, a police officer said.

"We suspect that he cheated many job aspirants like this. But, we are yet to receive a direct complaint from them. At present, we registered the case based on the complaint of the Health department," he told PTI.

Hailing from Nilakkal in Pathanamthitta district, Vettikkal is reportedly the state secretary of the Youth Congress. PTI LGK SS