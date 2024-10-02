Youth Congress leader held for raping girl at school: Police

Chandrapur, Oct 2 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl student on the premises of a private school in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The accused is the vice president of the Youth Congress in Korpana tehsil, he said.

The accused allegedly called the girl, a student of class 6, to the school under the pretext of a summer tuition class and sexually abused her, the FIR stated.

The girl kept mum as the accused allegedly threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed the incident, the official said.

The parents of the girl lodged an FIR at Korpana police station on Tuesday late night, following which a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused was arrested from the bus stand in Akola city, 310 km from Korpana, on Wednesday morning while trying to flee. He was brought to Chandrapur district by crime branch officials.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK