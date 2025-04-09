Youth Congress leaders stage demo against fuel price hike

Bengaluru, Apr 9 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday staged protests in several parts of the state against the hike in cooking gas cylinder by Rs 50 by the BJP-led Centre.

This agitation is seen as retaliation to the BJP’s ongoing ‘Janaakrosha Yatre’ organised in the state against the alleged price rise under the Congress rule.

The protesters took out rallies in Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Kodagu districts.

In Kalaburagi, the Youth Congress activists holding posters, banners, placards and empty gas cylinders took out a rally and raised slogans condemning the BJP government in the Centre.

To highlight the plight of women who cannot afford gas cylinders, the protesters ignited traditional stove using wooden logs and cooked food in the middle of the road.

In Hubballi, the Youth Congress leaders took out a procession by carrying the cylinders on their heads from Sangolli Rayanna Circle to Mini Vidhana Soudha.

Throughout the march, the agitators raised slogans against the alleged anti-people policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The protesters demanded that the BJP should direct its Janaakosha Yatre against the Centre and not the state government.

They said the government should withdraw the hike in fuel prices immediately, or else they will intensify their agitation.

A similar protest took place in Dharwad town as well. PTI GMS GMS ADB