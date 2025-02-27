Youth Congress march to Kerala secretariat in support of ASHA workers turns violent

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) A Youth Congress march to the state secretariat here, expressing solidarity with the ASHA workers—who have been protesting to demand an increase in their honorarium and the provision of retirement benefits—turned violent on Thursday as police used water cannons and applied mild force to disperse the protesters.

The Youth Congress activists threw sticks, stones, and chairs that the Accredited Social Health Activist workers had kept at the protest venue at the police, causing minor injuries to several policemen.

The protesters attempted to enter the secretariat compound through various points, but the police effectively blocked them.

The activists then pulled at the iron barricades placed at the south gate of the secretariat in an attempt to block the arterial MG Road.

The police showed great composure and did not resort to a lathi charge, despite the protesters continuously trying to provoke them.

Earlier, the Congress party had announced that it would lead the protest by ASHA workers, as the government continued to dismiss their just demands.

On Thursday, the government credited all pending payments to ASHA workers, while the central government's share of the honorarium remains unpaid.

Meanwhile, former union minister and BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and Shobha Surendran visited the protest venue in support of the strike.

Muraleedharan said the state government was trying to portray this as a protest against the central government, claiming that the central government had not paid its dues.

He stated that this was merely a diversion tactic by the government, which continued to insult the striking workers. PTI KPK TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH