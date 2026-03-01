Youth Congress office-bearers questioned over protest without permission in Delhi's CP

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Youth Congress office-bearers were questioned at the Connaught Place police station here on Sunday in connection with a protest held earlier this week in the area, police said.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members had staged a demonstration at Connaught Place two days ago without prior permission, they said.

An FIR was registered the same night against several women workers of the organisation who had participated in the protest, alleging that the gathering was unlawful.

Around seven to eight women were called to the Connaught Place (CP) police station at about 3 pm on Sunday for questioning in connection with the case, police sources said.

Speaking to PTI, Raza Ahmad, an IYC member, said the police had summoned the office-bearers for recording their statements in the matter.

"Since the IYC members had major programmes scheduled yesterday, we had requested more time, which the police granted. Today, the police recorded their statements and granted them bail directly from the station; however, no one was taken into custody," he said.

No arrests were made in the case, police added.

Ahmad said the organisation generally seeks prior permission for its programmes but added that certain situations do not allow sufficient time for formalities. "While we usually take permission, sudden incidents do not allow for a week's notice," he said.

He further said that the protest by IYC women workers was organised in support of Uday Bhanu Chib's discharge and against certain issues allegedly linked to a 'paid deal', referring to what he described as the 'Kejriwal discharge'. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.