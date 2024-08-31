Youth Congress protest in Kollam demanding Mukesh' resignation turns violent

Kollam(Kerala), Aug 31 (PTI) The Youth Congress' protest march to the office of Kollam legislator M Mukesh on Saturday demanding his resignation over the rape allegations against him, turned violent as protestors and police clashed with each other.

The police resorted to lathicharge against the agitators, many of whom were injured according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Some police officers were also reportedly injured in the clash between them and the Youth Congress activists.

The police resorted to lathi charge after the protestors tried to climb over the barricades and enter the MLA office.

The protestors shouted slogans against the CPI(M) and Mukesh.

There have been protests in various parts of the state by the Congress and the BJP and their respective youth and women wings demanding the actor's resignation as MLA.

An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city on Wednesday night on the complaint by a woman who has appeared in a handful of movies.

She had alleged that Mukesh sexually assaulted her years ago.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.