Youth Congress protests suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life term in Unnao rape case; slams BJP

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Mumbai Youth Congress on Sunday staged a protest against the relief granted to Unnao rape case convict and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

On December 23, the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case, saying he has already served seven years and five months in prison. His sentence has been suspended till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case.

Protesters alleged the decision exposed the hypocrisy of the BJP's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan.

Led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen, party workers travelled on a local train from Santacruz to Churchgate, interacting directly with commuters to raise awareness about the case and the alleged protection being extended to the convicted leader.

The protesters criticised the BJP-led government for what they described as shielding those convicted of serious crimes against women and said such actions undermined women's safety and justice.

"The Congress would continue its struggle against any decision that compromised the safety and dignity of women. Protests and public outreach would be intensified to ensure accountability and justice in cases of crimes against women," Shabreen said.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea by the CBI challenging the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

According to the cause list, a three-judge vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih is likely to hear the matter.