Youth Congress protests Union Budget 2026, raises economic, governance concerns

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress on Sunday staged a protest in the national capital against the Union Budget 2026, raising concerns over issues related to employment, inflation and welfare measures, a party statement said.

Leading the protest, Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib, alleged that the budget had failed to address the aspirations of young people and vulnerable sections of society.

He said the budget lacked concrete steps for job creation, inflation control, farmers' welfare, social security and support for students from marginalised communities.

Addressing party workers, Chib said the Youth Congress believed the budget did not provide adequate relief to the poor and middle class and did not offer a clear roadmap for inclusive economic growth.

Expressing concerns over recent market volatility, he said that economic uncertainty reflected a lack of confidence in policy direction.

The Youth Congress also raised questions related to the Epstein Files, urging transparency and accountability in matters affecting the country's image and governance.

Chib said such issues should be addressed openly to maintain public trust.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra also echoed similar views and said the budget was silent on key challenges facing the country, particularly unemployment and rising prices.

He said the budget was an opportunity to provide direction and reassurance to citizens, which, according to the organisation, had not been adequately achieved.

Youth Congress workers attempted to march from the party office towards Raisina Road as part of the protest.

However, police stopped the march by placing barricades and preventing the demonstrators from proceeding further.

