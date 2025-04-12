Youth Congress stages march to Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s office in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Apr 12 (PTI) Activists of the Youth Congress carried out a protest march on Saturday to the office of Union Minister Suresh Gopi, accusing him of remaining silent on the recent attack on Christian priests—allegedly by right-wing groups—in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, party sources said.

Many volunteers took part in the march, which was blocked midway by the police using barricades, they added.

The protesters alleged that Gopi, who is also an MP from Thrissur, did not condemn the alleged attack on the priests, even though one of the victims hails from his constituency.

They pointed out that while all other major political parties and leaders condemned the incident, Gopi has remained silent.

As the Youth Congress activists attempted to move forward, raising slogans against Gopi and trying to jump over the barricades, the police used water cannons to disperse them.

Police later stated that no one was injured in the incident and that the situation is now under control.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, was among the leaders who visited the residence of Fr Davis George, one of the victims of the alleged attack on Christian priests in Jabalpur.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan also visited Fr George's residence last week and extended support on behalf of the state government.

Fr Davis George, Vicar General of the Jabalpur Catholic Diocese, and Fr George Thomas, Secretary of the Jabalpur Diocesan Corporation—who hails from Kerala—were allegedly attacked on the premises of the Ranjhi police station in Madhya Pradesh on March 31.

Four days after the incident, the Madhya Pradesh police registered a First Information Report (FIR). PTI LGK SSK KH