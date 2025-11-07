Youth Congress stages protest against BJP, EC over 'vote chori'

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest here against the BJP and the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, which the party has termed "vote chori".

Several Youth Congress workers courted arrest during the protest, which was held near the Pradesh Congress Committee office.

The protest comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the 2024 Haryana assembly polls were "stolen". He cited electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission (EC) colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory.

The EC and the BJP have dismissed Gandhi's allegations.

Led by Rajasthan Youth Congress president Abhimanyu Poonia, the protesters raised slogans in support of Gandhi and against the BJP.

Police deployment was made in the area and barricades were put up outside the party office to prevent the protesters from moving ahead.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi said a Brazilian model's photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency in Haryana using different names.

The BJP dismissed the allegation of mass vote theft as "false and baseless". EC officials also trashed the allegation as unfounded.

Earlier, Gandhi had alleged "vote chori" in constituencies of Karnataka and Maharashtra.