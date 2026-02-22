Youth Congress stages protest in Patna over India-US trade pact, Delhi arrests

Patna, Feb 22 (PTI) Youth Congress members staged a demonstration in Patna on Saturday against the India-US trade pact and the arrest of their colleagues over the protest at the AI summit in Delhi.

The protesters also burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Among the five arrested for the protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi are Youth Congress national secretary from Bihar Krishna Hari, and the outfit's state secretary Kundan Yadav.

Speaking to reporters, Chanpatia MLA Abhishek Ranjan alleged that the action against the youth leaders was aimed at silencing dissent.

"If the youth raise their voice against the government's wrongdoings, they are suppressed so that no one dares to challenge what we see as authoritarianism," he said.

Ranjan claimed that the Youth Congress leaders were "protesting peacefully" but were "manhandled by the police" before being taken into custody.

He also alleged that there were attempts to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against them.

He also accused the Centre of signing "lopsided" trade agreements with foreign nations under external pressure.

Ranjan demanded Puri's resignation, referring to reports about the 'Epstein Files', and sought a discussion on the issue.

Another Youth Congress leader, Shiv Prakash Garib Das, alleged that "India’s pride, integrity and democracy were under threat" and warned of a nationwide agitation if the detained leaders are not released soon.

"We are protesting on the streets today. If our colleagues are not freed, the movement will intensify across the country," he said. PTI SUK SOM