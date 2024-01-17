Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil released on bail

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) Rahul Mamkootathil, the state president of the Congress' youth wing, was released on bail from the Poojappura prison on Wednesday night more than a week after he was arrested and jailed for allegedly leading the violent attacks during a recent protest march to the state secretariat.

The state president of the Youth Congress was released from prison around 9 pm after he got bail in all the four cases registered against him in connection with the protest marches to the Secretariat and also the DGP's office.

After he came out of his cell, a photograph was circulated on TV channels in which Mamkootathil was seen surrounded by several Congress leaders and YC activists within the prison premises.

Thereafter, he came out through the prison gates where Youth Congress workers who had gathered in large numbers cheered him on, showered flowers on him.

The YC state president also addressed the crowd of supporters, saying, "We will not withdraw our protests no matter how much we are assaulted or how many are jailed." Mamkootathil had got bail in two of the cases on Tuesday and in the remaining ones today, advocate Mridul John Mathew, who represented the YC state president, said.

Subsequently, an order was issued by a magisterial court here around 8 pm for the release of the YC leader from prison, the lawyer said.

Mamkootathil was arrested on January 9 from his home in Pathanamthitta district and transported by road to Thiruvananthapuram.

The very same day he was remanded to judicial custody till January 22 by a court here.

Thereafter, on Tuesday he was booked in three fresh cases with one of them related to the KPCC protest march to the DGP's office.

The other cases were in connection with last month's protest march to the Secretariat that had turned violent and saw clashes between the police and the protestors.

His arrest had led to protests by the Youth Congress across the state for several days.

The Youth Congress march to the Secretariat, organised last month, aimed to draw attention to the alleged attacks on its workers by police and activists of the youth outfit of the ruling CPI(M) during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI HMP HMP ROH