Youth Congress take out march to Kerala Assembly; Police use water cannons

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) The protest march taken out by Youth Congress activists to the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday led to some tense moments and disruption of traffic in the state capital on Tuesday as the police blocked them using barricades.

Advertisment

A large number of Youth Congress workers, led by their president Rahul Mamkootathil, marched to the Assembly complex accusing the Left government of not distributing social welfare pensions to the beneficiaries.

Holding party flags in their hands, the activists, including women proceeded raising slogans against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

However, police blocked the march midway by placing barricades.

Advertisment

Enraged protesters tried to jump over the barricades and pull it down forcing the police to use water cannons to disperse them.

However, the agitators returned and threw flags and sticks at the law enforcers.

A minor scuffle broke out between the police and protesters, senior leaders of the outfit brought the situation under control by withdrawing the activists.

Some protesters suffered uneasiness due to back-to-back use of water cannons. PTI LGK ROH