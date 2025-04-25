Youth Congress takes out 'Tiranga March' to pay homage to Pahalgam victims

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday held a 'Tiranga March' at the Jantar Mantar here to pay tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Party workers and supporters, including IYC’s National President Uday Bhanu Chib and National Media in-charge Varun Pandey, took part in the march.

Waving the tricolour, the protesters raised slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and denounced Pakistan for supporting terrorism in India.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. PTI SSJ RHL