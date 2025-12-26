Youth Congress to hold 'Aravalli Satyagrah Yatra' from Jan 7-20

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress will launch an 'Aravalli Satyagraha Yatra' from January 7 to demand the withdrawal of a proposal to redefine the mountain range and enforce a complete ban on mining in the Aravallis.

The Yatra will begin in Gujarat and pass through Rajasthan and Haryana before concluding in Delhi on January 20.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib told reporters that the government sent a proposal to the Supreme Court that mountains less than 100 metres high should not be considered as part of the Aravalli range.

Previously, there was a Supreme Court committee that monitored mining in the Aravallis, but the Modi government disbanded it, and this proposal was sent by the Ministry of Environment, Chib claimed.

He also alleged that the BJP government wants to hand over a large part of the Aravalli range to its “close friends” and “industrialists”.

“We will undertake an Aravalli Satyagraha Yatra from January 7-20 to save the mountain range. It will start from Gujarat and end in Delhi after passing through Rajasthan and Haryana,” Chib said.

“The 100-metre criterion should be abolished, the Aravalli region should be declared an ecologically-sensitive area, the Supreme Court order should be reviewed, the government must withdraw its proposal, and mining activities should be completely banned in the Aravallis,” the IYC chief said, listing their demands.

The Congress has been up in arms against the recent move of the government to redefine the Aravallis.