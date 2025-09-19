Youth Congress urges KSHRC to ensure safe water in police canons amid brain infection scare

Kochi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Youth Congress has approached the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), seeking a directive to ensure the quality of water used in police water canons, citing rising cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the state.

Salman Olickal, vice-president of the Youth Congress Ernakulam district committee, submitted the petition to the KSHRC chairperson on Friday. He claimed that multiple deaths have been reported in Kerala due to the rare brain infection, which primarily spreads through contaminated water.

“Congress and Youth Congress regularly hold protest programmes against the LDF government. On Thursday alone, 13 protests were held in Thiruvananthapuram, where police used water canons against agitators,” Olickal said.

The petition alleged that the water used in the canons was contaminated and warned of a “significant health risk” if untreated or non-chlorinated water comes into contact with protesters’ faces, noses, or mouths.

Olickal urged the KSHRC to take a case on its own and direct the police and other authorities to ensure chlorination and proper treatment of water used in water canons.

He clarified that the demand was not to stop the use of water canons but to ensure the safety of the water. “Usually, we wear white shirts during protests. If the water cannon is used, the shirts turn yellow. Police claim they fetch water from Armed Police camps, but we are not sure of the source,” he said.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, an extremely lethal central nervous system infection, is caused by free-living amoebae and is typically contracted from freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams.

Kerala has been grappling with a rare but deadly disease that has claimed the lives of 19 people in recent months.

Over 70 cases have been reported in the state this year.