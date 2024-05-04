Youth Congress wave black flags at West Bengal Governor in Kerala

Kochi, May 4 (PTI) Youth Congress activists on Saturday protested against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose by waving party and black flags at his cavalcade as it passed through Aluva here.

Advertisment

The small group of Youth Congress (YC) activists demanded Bose' resignation, according to visuals of the incident shown on TV channels.

Police took them into custody and removed them from the area.

The protest came in the wake of molestation allegations against Bose by an employee of the West Bengal Raj Bhavan.

Advertisment

The West Bengal Governor had brushed aside the allegations as a storm in a teacup yesterday.

He had said that the truth will come out in the case and he will have the last laugh.

He had indicated that all the issues were created by a senior leader in West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's party (Trinamool Congress).

His statement came after senior TMC leaders claimed in a series of social media posts that a woman working at the Raj Bhavan there had levelled molestation allegations against him. PTI HMP HMP SDP